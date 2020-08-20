Vigilante My Hero Academia: A young Endeavor unleashes hell in the last chapter

Share it:

The series Vigilante My Hero Academia Illegals is no stranger to surprises regarding characters we got to know in the main series. In fact, in the last chapter, after the dangerous clash between Pop Step, The Crawler and Number Six, one of the best Pro Heroes, Endeavor, entered the scene.

Taking place several years earlier than the events of the regular series, this spin-off gives Kohei Horikoshi the chance to delve into the past and origins of many Heroes, who we have known through the eyes of Midoriya, but we also know that Endeavor has never been a positive character, since to become better than All Might he sacrificed his relationships with his family, especially with his son Shoto.

In the past chapters Pop Step has officially become a Villain, given the damage caused following an angry crisis of the Quirk Queen Bee, and to counter it the young Endeavor was called. By destroying an entire neighborhood with a tremendous tornado of fire, Enji has managed to make his way to The Crawler and Pop Step and, as seen in chapter 83, he doesn't seem to want to stop.

Seeing The Crawler costume, Endeavor is unable to control itself and unleashes one of its most powerful attacks, the Raging Assault Hell Minefield, also hitting Number Six. Recall that Vigilante My Hero Academia Illegals met Batman with a nice easter egg, and that a fan imagined what All Might would be like in reality.