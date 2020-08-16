Entertainment

Viggo Mortensen, the star of The Lord of the Rings directorial debut: the trailer

The first was released online Falling official trailer, a drama selected at Sundance, Cannes and Toronto that will sign Viggo Mortensen's directorial debut.

Written by the star de The Lord of the Rings, the film follows the story of John Petersen – also played by Mortensen – a gay man inviting his conservative father into his home of Los Angeles. Their world will be turned upside down when their father Willis finds himself living with John, his partner Eric and their adopted daughter, Monica.

In the role of the father we will find Lance Henriksen (Aliens – Final Showdown), while Laura Linney will play the role of the protagonist's sister. Also in the cast will be Hannah Gross (Mindhuner) as John's mother (in flashback scenes, as shown in the footage) and Terry Chen as Eric.

For his directorial debut, Mortensen was able to collaborate with cinematographer Marcel Zyskind, with whom he has previously worked for The two faces of January, production designer Carol Spier, a frequent collaborator of David Cronenberg, who met on the set of de The promise of the murderer is A History of Violence, both films signed by the Canadian director.

What do you think of this trailer? Let us know in the comments.

