Video: ‘What do you prefer?‘ With Lucía Rivera

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The model Lucia Rivera it is our cover of February, and we have taken advantage of the fact that we enter the month of Valentine's Day To do our test: 'What do you prefer?'

We have seen how Lucy She has become a great woman over the years. With a loudspeaker in social networks that is increasingly powerful, the model uses its profiles (@luciariveraromero) to show us its day to day, its tastes and concerns. Today we sit with her to know a little more about her love plot, what preferences she has when it comes to being a couple and how she is conquered.

On a first date … Spaghetti or hamburger? And in general, kisses on the lips or neck? Movie and blanket or multi-adventure outing? With or without socks? We have also asked you something more 'upsides', do you think he will have answered all or preferred to keep his preference with one?

We are sure that you will also like to answer (even mentally) the questions, because at some point we have 'faced' some of the situations we have. Of course, when it comes to being cooked … probably all of us share that love for being pampered in a gastro-key and inside doors … Right?

Do you want to know what you answered Lucy? Give play!

And do not forget to go to the kiosk for your copy, as who says, buying paper never goes out of style.

Realization: Daniela Gutiérrez. Makeup and hairdressing: Iván Gómez (X Artist Management). Production: Asha Martínez.