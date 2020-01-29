Entertainment

Video: ‘What do you prefer?‘ With Lucía Rivera

January 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
The model Lucia Rivera it is our cover of February, and we have taken advantage of the fact that we enter the month of Valentine's Day To do our test: 'What do you prefer?'

We have seen how Lucy She has become a great woman over the years. With a loudspeaker in social networks that is increasingly powerful, the model uses its profiles (@luciariveraromero) to show us its day to day, its tastes and concerns. Today we sit with her to know a little more about her love plot, what preferences she has when it comes to being a couple and how she is conquered.

On a first date … Spaghetti or hamburger? And in general, kisses on the lips or neck? Movie and blanket or multi-adventure outing? With or without socks? We have also asked you something more 'upsides', do you think he will have answered all or preferred to keep his preference with one?

We are sure that you will also like to answer (even mentally) the questions, because at some point we have 'faced' some of the situations we have. Of course, when it comes to being cooked … probably all of us share that love for being pampered in a gastro-key and inside doors … Right?

Do you want to know what you answered Lucy? Give play!

And do not forget to go to the kiosk for your copy, as who says, buying paper never goes out of style.

Realization: Daniela Gutiérrez. Makeup and hairdressing: Iván Gómez (X Artist Management). Production: Asha Martínez.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

