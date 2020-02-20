Video: Test 'What do you prefer?' With Shay Mitchell

Share it:

The new cover of Cosmopolitan, Shay mitchell , responds plainly to our interview ‘What do you prefer?

The actress who gave life to Peach Salinger ('You', Netflix), returns to the load after his motherhood and tells us all his new plans in this interview.



Would you be able to lie to cover a friend, or do you prefer to always release the truth? If they give you a choice, what would you choose, a ‘pajama party’ or a date with a boy? Are you more of sneakers or heels? The actress Shay mitchell He faces our ‘What do you prefer?’ test, where he chooses (without hesitation) between two different options that the COSMO writing puts.

After a season away from the spotlights (she was the mother of Atlas last October), she returns to the world of work, premiering as an image of the three perfumes ‘Yes I Am’ from Cacharel, and with several projects in the head. An off-road woman who looks for the challenges because "just the things that scare are the ones that make you grow," he acknowledges in the interview that stars on the cover of Cosmopolitan March.

In a hotel in Paris, lying on the bed and after a morning photo session, Shay relaxes to respond naturally to our quickest test: ‘What do you prefer?’. It makes us clear that it is more of Brad (Pitt) than of Leo (DiCaprio). Or that on your mobile, the video options of TikTok have won the game to Snapchat. We also know that it is more pizza than burrito, or violet in front of red.

You want to know more? You just have to hit the y play ’and find out (in two minutes) the little tastes of one of the young artists with more projection of Hollywood.