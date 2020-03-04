TV Shows

Video shows how actress Vanessa Márquez was killed by police

March 3, 2020
Edie Perez
A video showing how actress Vanessa Márquez circulates on social networks was killed by police in August 2018 in South Pasadena, California, United States.

In the images, which are quite strong, you can see how Vanessa Márquez is shot by several police officers, after she take out a gun and shout "kill me".

The images are scary and according to them and to information that is disseminated in several news portals, the police opened fire on Vanessa, after being threatened by her.




At the time it was reported that the agents arrived at the actress's house after a report from a friend of her, who mentioned that she was not having a good time and was taking help.

Vanessa would have refused to be arrested and in her attempt to prevent her from apprehending her, she pulled out scissors, then a weapon to threaten them.

In the same images it is heard that the officers beg the actress to release the weapon, however she refuses to do so and listen to them and they have no choice but to start shooting her.

Upon taking her to the hospital, she was pronounced dead, having received twelve bullet impacts.




Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

