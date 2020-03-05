General News

 Video of yesterday's leaked images of Loki's set

March 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Avengers Image: Infinity War (2018), Loki

Although it had been a few weeks of production, it was not until yesterday when the first images of the filming of "Loki". An outdoor scene that allowed us to see actor Tom Hiddleston but also part of that side squad that will accompany him.

In the hangover of those images we get the video of that shoot, or in other words, the moving version of those images in which we saw Loki apparently helping the TVA agents.

Along with this it has already been discovered that that TVA agent that we see talking with the character played by Sophia di Martino is played by Wunmi Mosaku. She has had roles in different series like "Luther" or “Fearless”, but has also had very minor roles in movies like “Fantastic animals and where to find them” or even in "Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice", where Kahina Ziri, one of the false witnesses of the trial against Superman.

Via information | Murhpy’s Multiverse

READ:   The filming of Hawkeye would begin in July



