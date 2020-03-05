 Video of yesterday's leaked images of Loki's set

Share it:

Although it had been a few weeks of production, it was not until yesterday when the first images of the filming of "Loki". An outdoor scene that allowed us to see actor Tom Hiddleston but also part of that side squad that will accompany him.

In the hangover of those images we get the video of that shoot, or in other words, the moving version of those images in which we saw Loki apparently helping the TVA agents.

Along with this it has already been discovered that that TVA agent that we see talking with the character played by Sophia di Martino is played by Wunmi Mosaku. She has had roles in different series like "Luther" or “Fearless”, but has also had very minor roles in movies like “Fantastic animals and where to find them” or even in "Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice", where Kahina Ziri, one of the false witnesses of the trial against Superman.

