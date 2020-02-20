General News

 Video of the virtual production used for the filming of The Mandalorian

February 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Image of the set of the first season of The Mandalorian (2019)

The well-known special effects company Industrial Light & Magic has published a video dedicated to leave behind the cameras of the series “The Mandalorian”. A series that has used a very fashionable technology today that allows to have "live" sets that can modify on the fly, the innovative virtual production technology.

More than 50 percent of the first season of “The Mandalorian” It was filmed with this new and innovative methodology, completely eliminating the need for outdoor shooting. Instead, the actors act on an immersive and huge semicircular LED video wall of 270 degrees and 6 meters high, with a performance space of 22 meters in diameter. In all this space real and other digital sets are combined that are projected live on the screens. The 3D digital environments created by ILM were reproduced interactively on the LED walls, edited in real time during filming, which allowed accurate pixel tracking and 3D images with perspective correction that were rendered in High resolution through systems equipped with NVIDIA GPU.

Remember that the series “The Mandalorian” will arrive in Spain from March 24.

READ:  Disclose marijuana use to Anesthetist before surgery, suggest Colorado Doctors
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.