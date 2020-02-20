 Video of the virtual production used for the filming of The Mandalorian

Share it:

The well-known special effects company Industrial Light & Magic has published a video dedicated to leave behind the cameras of the series “The Mandalorian”. A series that has used a very fashionable technology today that allows to have "live" sets that can modify on the fly, the innovative virtual production technology.

More than 50 percent of the first season of “The Mandalorian” It was filmed with this new and innovative methodology, completely eliminating the need for outdoor shooting. Instead, the actors act on an immersive and huge semicircular LED video wall of 270 degrees and 6 meters high, with a performance space of 22 meters in diameter. In all this space real and other digital sets are combined that are projected live on the screens. The 3D digital environments created by ILM were reproduced interactively on the LED walls, edited in real time during filming, which allowed accurate pixel tracking and 3D images with perspective correction that were rendered in High resolution through systems equipped with NVIDIA GPU.

Remember that the series “The Mandalorian” will arrive in Spain from March 24.