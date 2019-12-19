 Video of the special effects of the first season of Watchmen

Share it:

The HBO chain has launched a featurette to celebrate the end of the series that was broadcast last Sunday. This video is dedicated to show us part of the work behind the cameras, specifically, the special effects that are in the series showing us how some scenes have been created.

This type of video allows us to check how much real is in many of the scenes of the movies and how much has been generated by computer. We see several scenes in which we see the creative evolution of some scenes, checking how elements were added layer by layer. Some of the things we can see in the video moments like (SPOILER: select the text to see it) the Tulsa massacre and the squid that rained, the Looking Glass mask and the powers of Doctor Manhattan (FIN SPOILER).