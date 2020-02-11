 Video of Margot Robbie on the set of The Suicide Squad and talks about what makes this movie special

Share it:

The filming of “The Suicide Squad” is coming to an end but until James Gunn says Cut For the last time (at least until the return of filming) there is time to receive the occasional new image. This time we bring you a look at the actress Margot Robbie characterized as Harley Quinn.

Robbie is currently in fashion thanks to the premiere of "Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)" and we will see it again on the big screen next year when this Gunn film is released. In this short video, we can see her wearing a red dress and carrying a giant stick. Quinn lifts her arm and makes a taxi stand in front of her. In an image we see her with a casual outfit.

At the same time, Robbie has stated that he likes to see different visions of the same characters, referring to the fact that different directors have worked with Harley like David Yesterday, Cathy Yan or now Gunn himself.

It's interesting to see what another director can do with Gotham, these characters and with Harley. I am fascinated by what James Gunn considers interesting about her in opposition to Cathy (Yan) or David (Yesterday). He is a true fan of comics so he is going to rely on the original material, something that always seems important to me.

Via information | Comic book