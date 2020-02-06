General News

 Video of John Cena on the set of The Suicide Squad in Panama

February 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
John Cena's picture

The movie “The Suicide Squad” He is currently filming in Santa Ana, Panama, as revealed by videos of the shooting outdoors that allow us to see the wrestling wrestler become an actor, John Cena, and who is said to play Peacemaker in the film.

Although this material does not reveal much in terms of the plot, it does show us what it aims to be an action scene, as several actors in the video are armed. Interestingly, Cena does not wear any character costume, but is dressed in civilian clothes.

The plot of “The Suicide Squad” It is still a great mystery, as are many of the roles that will play a good part of the cast of the film, as James Gunn is still very cryptic about who will play each of the new faces that we will see in the new DC movie. The film opens in theaters on August 6, 2021.

