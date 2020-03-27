Video: Kim Kardashian pounding her older sister Kourtney

Share it:

Kim Kardashian didn't mind the cameras for the first time and beat her older sister Kourtney Kardashian to death after arguing over an issue neither of the two convention, so they both started grappling and then grabbed each other.

In the video, which was part of his reality show, Kim can be seen too upset, because apparently Kourtney left a blow for him so the wife of Kanye West fell on him while Khloé the youngest tries to separate them but it is unavoidable.

For his part, Kendall Jenner, his half-sister, stands still watching the socialites cling to each other, since apparently he has never seen such a scene.

Meanwhile, Internet users made all kinds of comments and related it to the same quarantine that the clan faces before the coronavirus, but apparently the recording already had time.

It is worth mentioning that Kim was accused of being taken advantage of a few days ago and all for asking her fans through their social networks to buy her beauty products, while they are at home because she argued that the proceeds would be used to face the coronavirus, although many did not know. They believed her so they told the businesswoman everything.

