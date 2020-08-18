Video games: over 3 billion fans around the world

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After estimating the sales of PS5 and Xbox Series X, DFC Intelligence has conducted a new market analysis that would seem to confirm an important milestone reached by the digital entertainment industry: there are three billion gamers in the world!

According to estimates made by the renowned research and analysis company, approximately 39% of the world population enjoys video games. The DFC Intelligence report was commissioned by several companies in the sector who, by their respective observers, have noted the constant growth in the number of gamers that has been recorded in this last period dominated by the Coronavirus emergency.

The fact sheets accompanying the analysis highlight the rapid rise of the mobile video game market, with approx 1.5 billion fans who almost exclusively use their own smartphone to embrace this form of entertainment. Also in the video games sector for PC and consoles in recent months there has been a rapid growth in the number of users, especially in markets such as China (300 million PC gamers) and India (150 million).

The analysis of DFC Intelligence also helps to photograph the real "balance of power" between the main regions of the planet that boast the widest audience of "gaming consumers", namely Asia (1.42 billion), Europe (668 million), Latin America (383 million) and North America (261 million).

As for the home console market, the research conducted by DFC highlights how the latter involves only about 3% of the entire world population and 8% of players of all the world. Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that on these pages you will also find the list of the best video games of 2020 for TIME.