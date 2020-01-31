Video games on sale, Amazon offers on Thursday 30 January

Share it:

Even today Amazon.it offers a series of discounts and offers on the best games of the moment, we have selected three for sale at a reduced price only for an extremely limited period, so hurry up if you are interested!

In particular, our choice was oriented on Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch and Resident Evil 2, on sale now at prices between 28.99 and 49.99 euros, below details and links for the purchase.

Discount Amazon Video Games

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is proposed for only 39.99 euros and it is the most recent title of the three, published last November. The offer concerns the standard versions for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Super Mario Odyssey is one of the best selling Nintendo Switch games with over 16 million copies, the price cut is not particularly consistent but in line with the discount applied to other Nintendo games such as Lugi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Finally, Resident Evil 2 it is available in the standard version at 28.99 euros, one of the lowest prices in recent months, with the Capcom game which is rarely discounted at less than 30 euros.