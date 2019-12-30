Video games and TV commercials: who spent the most in 2019 between Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo?

Share it:

The analysts of iSpot.tv dedicate their latest report to the commercial operations carried out by the main players in the gaming industry through TV advertisements. According to the report, then, who among Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft spent the most on television advertising during 2019?

According to the report, the video game industry has invested the beauty of $ 319.6 million, a figure that is 15% lower than what was spent in 2018. The contraction in television advertising investments should have been caused by the unstoppable rise of modern media such as the Internet and Social Networks, as can be seen from the figure of -27% of spectators in the commercial target audience of video game enthusiasts.

Between Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo, it is the latter that has spent less on the purchase of advertising slots on TV: the Kyoto house has in fact decided to invest approximately $ 46 million to promote video games like Pokemon Sword and Shield and products like Nintendo Switch Lite. The figures spent by the Redmond house and by the Japanese tech giant are of varying amounts: the Xbox division has invested around $ 100 million, while that PlayStation has gone as far as $ 108.5 million, pursuing similar strategies that have seen several commercials dedicated to the most famous games (on all, Death Stranding and Gears 5), the most visible bundles and services (such as PS Now and Xbox Game Pass).

While referring only to the data collected on the US market, the analysis conducted by iSpot.tv still allows us to understand the overall trend of the advertising market and the strategies implemented by the three sisters of the video game industry of the consoles to promote their games, products and leading services using traditional media. Who knows what the future holds, especially in view of the arrival of the nextgen with the almost concurrent launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X for Christmas 2020.