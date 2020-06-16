Video Games and Technology Offers: the best discounts reported in the new Telegram channel

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

For some time now we have been regularly offering you i new flyers of the main electronics chains and reports on Amazon's best video game and technology themed offerings. Content that you have shown particularly appreciate on our site … from today there is one more way to stay updated on the hottest discounts of the moment.

We listened to your requests and the Telegram channel of Everyeye.it dedicated to video games and Hi-Tech products was finally born. Consoles, games, accessories, peripherals, PC Gaming, desktop computers, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, 4K and 8K TVs, Smart Speakers, by subscribing to the channel you will receive the most interesting discounts every day with reports on Amazon Flash Deals and eBay (typically lasting a few hours) and you will have access to leaflets of the main Italian chains, from Mediaworld to Euronics, passing through Unieuro, GameStop, Trony, Expert and many other retailers.

All this without forgetting the digital offers on PlayStation Store, Epic Games Store, Steam, GOG, Humble Bundle, Nintendo eShop, Xbox Store, to save on the purchase of games for PlayStation 4 and PSVR, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. If you want be among the first to discover these opportunities we invite you to subscribe to the Telegram channel by following this link:

As always, we await your suggestions and reports to improve the channel and news related to video game and technology offers.