Video games and review bombing: Metacritic runs for cover with limits on user reviews

As specified after the review bombing of The Last of Us 2, the managers of Metacritic have decided to implement a new policy and stem the annoying phenomenon of review bombing by introducing limits on user reviews in new video games.

From the GameSpot pages, a spokesman for Metacritic wanted to definitively clarify and specify that "we recently implemented a standard 36-hour waiting period for user reviews to be published in new video games, thus ensuring the time needed to play these titles before submitting their ratings via the user reviews form".

As specified by the representative of the most followed review aggregator, "this new system has been implemented in the Video Games section of Metacritic and is based on research conducted on data collected with the contribution of critics and experts in the sector".

The decision taken by Metacritic will therefore concern all outgoing video games, with the inability to write and publish unprofessional reviews within the first 36 hours from launch. This change, albeit minor, aims to block review bombing organized in the period immediately following the release of the securities affected by this phenomenon, precisely because of the greater media exposure which can be achieved by deciding to make these acts coincide with the marketing of "target" games.

