Video games and films: from Star Wars to Marvel's Avengers, great adventures from Unieuro

Video games and movies they have always been linked together, since the early 1980s we have seen video games based on the most popular films of the time, from E.T. Goonies through Back to the Future, Ghostbusters and many others. A trend that continues today with many productions inspired by successful films and books … but how to choose the right game? Here is a guide to guide you in the purchase.

The Xbox One games section on the Unieuro website can provide us with some interesting insights from Injustice 2 (on offer for 19.99 euros), a fighting game developed by the authors of Mortal Kombat with superheroes and villains of the DC Universe, from Batman to Robin, passing through Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Laterna Verde, Deadshot, Poison Ivy and Bane.

Star Wars fans? In this case, you are spoiled for choice, from Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Battlefront 2 for multiplayer games with friends to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, a great adventure with a cinematic storyline and action-packed gameplay. From Unieuro you will also find the new Star Wars Squadrons out in October (€ 35.99 instead of € 39.99), a space game (in all senses) entirely based on stellar combat on board the ships of the Empire of the New Republic.

Another series closely linked to the world of cinema is that of Assassin's Creed, the saga of the Templars and Assassins landed on the big screen in 2016 thanks to the film of the same name with Michael Fassbender, waiting for a sequel it is possible to have fun on Xbox with Assassin's Creed Origins (29.99 euros), Assassin's Creed Odyssey (39.99 euros) and especially with the brand new Assassin's Creed Valhalla set in the cold lands of the North. The game comes out on November 17th, from Unieuro you can pre-order with an official cup as a gift.

Do you want to relive the atmosphere of Sonic Il Film? In this case you can opt for the very fast Team Sonic Racing, racing game starring the blue hedgehog and his band of friends, united to put up to the harassment of Doctor Eggman.

Finally, two big games coming this summer: Marvel's Avengers (September 4) is the official video game of the Avengers, based on the famous characters of the House of Ideas and which will allow you to play the role of superheroes like Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor. Breathtaking racing fans on the verge of legality will find bread for their teeth with Fast & Furious Crossroads, available from August 7th.

