Video games and Christmas: here are the nice social greetings from Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft

Through the social channels of Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft, the representatives of the three sisters of the gaming industry wish a Merry Christmas to all fans of the Switch, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The managers of the Nintendo of America Twitter profile decide to pack an animation featuring the main characters of the Super Mario series. The post published by the PlayStation social channels is of a different tenor, with a photo depicting a DualShock 4 and "themed" decorations embellished by the famous quartet of icons and buttons of the Japanese company's controllers.

As for Microsoft's best wishes, the Xbox division takes advantage of the incredible popularity of the Twitter channel Game Pass to make the hilarious meme that announces Yule Log Simulator, a fictitious sandbox video game focused on managing the wood logs of a festively decorated fireplace.

There is even room for a small final gem: from the PlayStation UK channel, the British division of SIE entrusts its message of good wishes for the community to that joker of Mads Mikkelsen. In the video shown to us, the actor who plays Cliff in Death Stranding he wears Santa's hat and entertains his favorite Bridge Baby by singing songs.