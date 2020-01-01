Video games and 2020: the developers celebrate with bizarre Japanese postcards

Share it:

From Japanese developers to the most famous international production houses, passing through independent teams, the gaming industry celebrates the New Year and wishes us a happy 2020 by making bizarre Japanese postcards.

From the pages of their respective social channels, the giants of the sector offer their audience exquisite video game-themed postcards that celebrate the new year portraying the company mascots and their flagship titles.

Particularly interesting are the packaging greeting images from the Japanese social division of Xbox and from that of CD Projekt, in the latter case with an artwork by Cyberpunk 2077 which portrays Night City, the protagonist V in a female version and the splendid motorbike powered by nuclear energy that we can use to explore the open world of one of the most anticipated games of 2020. Then there are Sony's celebratory postcards (which reminds us of the 25 years of PlayStation) and Nintendo, with one of the many advertisements that are characterizing the Japanese promotional campaign of early 2020 for Switch and Switch Lite.

