Entertainment

Video game streaming increases significantly on Facebook

January 13, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Still behind Twitch and YouTube, but Facebook It is already becoming a great rival for both platforms. We talk about videogame streaming, which is growing remarkably on this platform, presenting results never seen before and far superior to the homonymous figures of 2018. One more proof that it is a booming phenomenon.

Speaking of specific numbers, Facebook Gaming has seen an increase at the end of the year in terms of hours viewed by users. Basically, it has reached the figure of 102 million total hours in December, 210% more than in December of the previous year, whose figures were about 32 million hours.

The data has been published in a report by StreamElements and Arsenal.gg (us via GamesIndustry), which shows that Facebook Gaming already has an 8.5% market share at the moment. That is, an increase of 5.4% with respect to the percentage of 2018 (3.1%).

READ:  a remarkable opera prima that discovers the talent of Lucía Alemany and Carmen Arrufat
Twitch Office Threat Spurs Police Investigation

It is still far from its great rivals, but it is the platform that has grown the most in recent times. For its part, YouTube Gaming has remained stable with 27.9% of the market (compared to 27.5% last year). Instead, Mixer has grown slightly (from 2% to 2.6%).

The rest, are decreasing little by little. Being the queen of the market the one that has suffered the most decline. We talk about Twitch, which has gone from a 67.1% share of the market to a 61%. More or less the growth of Facebook, which could be encouraging Twitch players to make the change.

And you? Do you feel identified with these figures? What is your favorite streaming platform? Tell us the details here or in our social networks.

Source: Games Industry

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.