Video game streaming increases significantly on Facebook

Still behind Twitch and YouTube, but Facebook It is already becoming a great rival for both platforms. We talk about videogame streaming, which is growing remarkably on this platform, presenting results never seen before and far superior to the homonymous figures of 2018. One more proof that it is a booming phenomenon.

Speaking of specific numbers, Facebook Gaming has seen an increase at the end of the year in terms of hours viewed by users. Basically, it has reached the figure of 102 million total hours in December, 210% more than in December of the previous year, whose figures were about 32 million hours.

The data has been published in a report by StreamElements and Arsenal.gg (us via GamesIndustry), which shows that Facebook Gaming already has an 8.5% market share at the moment. That is, an increase of 5.4% with respect to the percentage of 2018 (3.1%).

It is still far from its great rivals, but it is the platform that has grown the most in recent times. For its part, YouTube Gaming has remained stable with 27.9% of the market (compared to 27.5% last year). Instead, Mixer has grown slightly (from 2% to 2.6%).

The rest, are decreasing little by little. Being the queen of the market the one that has suffered the most decline. We talk about Twitch, which has gone from a 67.1% share of the market to a 61%. More or less the growth of Facebook, which could be encouraging Twitch players to make the change.

