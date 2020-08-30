Video game offers: book the news coming out of GameStop, prices from 1 euro with used equipment

Share it:

Would you like to book the games for the next videogame season … saving money? Even, with only one euro titles such as Mafia Definitive Edition, Star Wars Squadrons, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds can be purchased. Where is it? From GameStopZing.

The new GameStop flyer of September 2020 presents the offers related to pre-orders, even more advantageous by bringing back your used games at the time of booking. For example, by bringing back two used video games you can buy WRC 9 for 9.98 euros, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for one euro, NBA 2K21 for 29.98 euros, eFootball PES 2021 a 4.98 euro (with a used game, or alternatively € 19.98 bringing eFootball PES 2020), WWE 2K Battlegrounds for one euro and Mafia Definitive Edition for one euro, Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time a 19.98 euro and Star Wars Squadrons for one euro, Cyberpunk 2077 can also be yours for 19.98 euro, bringing back two used games.

Discounts also on Marvel’s Avengers with the Standard Edition at 44.98 euros (one euro bringing back the used one), the best Switch games are instead discounted by 50% by bringing back a used Nintendo Switch game valid for the promotion. It is possible to buy until 20 September FIFA 21 for one euro bringing two games or at 34.98 euros by bringing a game.

Offers also for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs Legion, DiRT 5, The Dark Pictures Anthology Little Hope and RIDE 4, for all promotions we refer you to the new GameStop flyer. For any clarification on the withdrawal of used vehicles, pyou can contact the staff of the individual stores, promotions valid only for GSZ + owners.