Video game news: Guntech, Chaos Hero and Deadly Runner arrive this week

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The week that has just begun is not particularly rich in output, as usually happens between the end of the year and the beginning of the new one. Few thick launches, with most of the news focused on PC and related to the indie world, in the absence of large AAA and AA productions.

Monday 30 December

Guntech | PC, Mac

The Forgotten Realm Candle | PC

Inferno | PC

Granny Chapter Two | PC

Knight Solitaire | PC

Tuesday 31 December

Live Checkpoint | PC

Tri-Wing | PC

Lighting Fighter | PC

Chaos Hero | PC

Street Hoop | PC

Wednesday 1st January

Chemical Chimpet | PC

Gnubbl | PC

Fuzzy’s Quest | PC

Cosmos | PC

Steel Rain | PC

GraFi Lunar | PC

Thursday 2nd January

Link-a-Pix Deluxe | Switch

WildIsland | PC

Number | PC

Friday January 3

Necro Wars | PC

Witchcraft Pandora's Box | PC

God of Gym | PC

Deadly Runner | PC

Among the main video game releases of the week we find God of Gym, Deadly Runner, Number, WildIsland, GraFI Lunar, Steel Rain, Chaos Hero, GunTech and Infferno, all out exclusively on PC. The only new feature for consoles is Link A Pix Deluxe, available from January 2nd on Nintendo Switch.