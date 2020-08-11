Video game industry growing in the USA: record revenues in the first months of 2020

Share it:

That the video game industry is slowly growing, occupying an important place in the entertainment industry, is now a fact. A recent financial report appeared on NPD, a famous company that deals with market research

In fact, according to the document "Games Market Dynamics: U.S." relating to the second quarter of the current year, in United States of America there was a consistent growth in revenues relating to this sector. In the period under consideration, i.e. from April to June 2020, they were spent $ 11.6 billion in video games, a figure that is 30% higher if compared to the same time window of the previous year and 7% if compared to the first months of the year.

According to the report, a large part of this figure would have been spent on the purchase of video games but also the hardware should have contributed significantly: in fact, we are talking about 848 million dollars of revenues thanks to the sale of consoles such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. There are also excellent earnings from the sale of peripherals and accessories such as headphones and controllers, which in this case correspond to 584 million dollars with a growth of 50% compared to 2019.

The document also cites the games that have sold the most in recent months and among these we find Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone, Candy Crush Saga, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Grand Theft Auto V, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, NBA 2K20, Pokémon GO and the latest The Last of Us: Part 2.

Contributing to the success of hardware and software was certainly theCovid-19 emergency, during which many users have spent more time playing video games not only to keep their minds busy but also because it is thanks to the online titles that many have kept in touch with friends and family.