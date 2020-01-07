Video Game History: WipeOut, Lemmings, Tomb Raider and Worms become stamps

Share it:

The heads of the Royal Mail, the historic British postal company founded in London in 1516, choose to look at video games from the 80s and 90s to launch a new special stamp collection.

The new British Post initiative pays homage to the talent of British developers and their valuable contribution to the growth of the modern digital entertainment industry. The collection includes 12 stamps, each representing an English game.

Admiring the image proposed to us by the social channels of the Royal Mail, we can thus discover the nostalgic gameplay scenes chosen to immortalize in a stamp masterpieces of the caliber of Elite, Sensible Soccer, WipeOut, Dizzy, Worms, Lemmings, Micro Machines and Populous. However, a place of honor belongs to tomb Raider: Four stamps will be dedicated to the Lara Croft saga, one for each title that characterized its first years of digital life on systems such as PS1, which is also at the center of media attention for the celebrations related to the 25 years of PlayStation.

And you, which of these titles are you most fond of? The writer has spent his childhood on the virtual football fields of Sensible Soccer and in the strategic universe of Populous, the blockbuster launched in the late 80s by Fable's dad, Peter Molyneux (here you can find Molyneux's considerations on Fable 4).