Video game addiction: Minecraft is the main suspect according to a survey

January 14, 2020
Garry
A recent survey has tried to establish which video games are capable of causing heavy addiction, titles capable of giving rise to a real addiction. At the top of this unenviable ranking is Mojang's Minecraft.

There video game addiction it has been recognized for some time as a mental pathology by the World Health Organization, a decision which obviously resulted in many debates. But which are the video games capable of causing more dependence and addiction?

The Clutch site submitted a modified version of the text to over 1,500 users Greenfield Video Game Addiction: Minecraft leads the rankings followed by Red Dead Redemption and For Honor. Below is the complete list:

  1. Minecraft
  2. Red Dead Redemption
  3. For Honor
  4. Overwatch
  5. GTA V
  6. Gears of War
  7. Fortnite
  8. Rainbow Six Siege
  9. call of Duty
  10. Battlefield V
  11. Apex Legends
  12. Destinty 2
  13. Power
  14. NBA 2K
  15. Rocket League
  16. PUBG
  17. Madden

We invite you in any case to take what is reported as a simple indication, the survey does not in fact no scientific value or of a technical nature and the results seem to be rather generic, with many titles reported without numbering for example, testifying how the magazine has addressed a very generic and very unskilled audience.

The sample examined (1,570 people) is also extremely small to be able to think of using the results as a basis for a concrete study.

