 Video behind the Birds of Prey cameras and new scriptwriter and director statements

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The film is released within two Fridays "Birds of prey" in cinemas, and that's why a lot of material from the film directed by Cathy Yan is already arriving. The first criticisms They are already arriving, and interestingly, they paint it from a very good film, highlighting the great role of Harley Quinn, his references to comics, or his good balance between action and comedy. They even call it the best of all of DC. As we always say, better wait, see it, and form our own opinion.

In addition to this, we get a seven-minute video behind the film cameras. This is a very good summary of what we know so far about the film from the director and the main cast, while showing us how some scenes of the film were shot. Finally, we bring you a variety of statements.

Video behind the film cameras

Difference with other DC movies

One of the differences that this film will have with respect to others of DC, and even with “Suicide Squad”, will be the tone, something that has already been commented on more than one occasion in the blog. Even for example, in the 2016 film that marked the debut of Harley Quinn in the cinema, we saw her as a hero, saving the world, but in this film we will see her differently.

Director Cathy Yan says that given the conflicts that drag the characters, the film will create "a more tangible and realistic quality," compared to "other films of the genre.

Harley never saves the world for no reason, ”adds screenwriter Christina Hodson. There is always something complicated and messy and difficult and motivated by the characters behind it.

The Black Canary of Injustice 2 inspired Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell has talked about what her references have been at the time of giving life to Black Canary in the movie, and interestingly, he has referred to the version of the character that was seen in the video game "Injustice 2" from a few years ago, especially for the famous shout of the character.

I was very inspired by the Grito de Canario Negro of the ‘Injustice 2’. Yes, even physically. But for me, I really wanted to make it very primitive. That was part of it for me, because it's not something she uses, you know, it's something she tries to hide. But it was good, man. They put a lot of people on some ropes and pulled them and it was amazing. I felt very powerful.

Possible references to other movies

As for whether it will contain references to other films of the DC universe, they make it clear that the film is independent from the rest, and prefers not to reveal too much, although we have already seen in the last trailer for example that Harley calls his hyena Bruce by Bruce Wayne.

I don't want to reveal too much. I would say this is definitely an independent film, ”says writer Christina Hodson. We always wanted it to be a story that felt like something of its own, a contained story, whether you're a fan and you've seen some of the movies before, if you already know Harley Quinn, as if you're new to this universe, you can come in and feel perfectly at home here. As a fan myself, I would like to list some fun topics that people will like. But yes, we will have to wait and see.

Via information | Comic Book (1) (2) IGN