Victory for Kaguya-sama: Love is War, here are all the Shogakukan Award prizes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Shogakukan prize is one of the most important on the Japanese scene. The famous publishing house has come to prepare for the 65th edition, after the first game back in 1956. Among the winners there have always been important names, such as those of past editions that have seen triumph Dr. Stone and The Promised Neverland.

Like every year, there are various categories covered by the Shogakukan prize: best manga for kids, best manga shonen, best manga shojo and the 2 best manga in general. Five titles therefore won the various categories:

Neko, Konomi Wagata's Hajimemashita serialized on Ciao (Shogakukan) won the prize for the best manga for children;

Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san Aiko Koyama serialized on Weekly Shonen Sunday (Shogakukan) won the prize for the best shonen manga;

Aiko Koyama serialized on Weekly Shonen Sunday (Shogakukan) won the prize for the best shonen manga; Nagi no Oitoma by Misato Konari serialized on Champion Tap! (Akita Shoten) won the award for best manga shojo;

Yuko Kobayashi and Naohiko Ueno's Aoashi serialized on Big Comic Spirits (Shogakukan) won the prize for best manga in general;

Kaguya-sama: Love is War by Aka Akasaka serialized on Weekly Young Jump (Shueisha) won the prize for best manga in general.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War proves to be a manga very popular in Japan both among the public and critics. Soon the opera will also enjoy a second season. Aoashi it is instead an emerging manga, despite being published since 2015, and is focused on football.