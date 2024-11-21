Victorian Crime Meets Modern Drama: “The Artful Dodger” Scores Season 2 After Critical Success

Disney+ and Hulu have officially announced the renewal of their hit historical crime series “The Artful Dodger” for a second season, following its impressive 92% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The show, which cleverly reimagines Charles Dickens’ beloved character from “Oliver Twist,” has captured audiences worldwide with its unique blend of period drama and modern storytelling.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster will return to his role as Jack Dawkins, the reformed pickpocket turned surgeon, bringing his signature charm to the streets of Port Victory, Australia. The series has become more than just another period piece, joining the ranks of successful Disney+ historical dramas like “Hamilton.”

Set in the vibrant landscape of 1850s Australia, the show follows Dawkins as he walks a tightrope between his respectable life as a surgeon and his criminal past. The tension ramps up when his former mentor, the crafty Fagin (David Thewlis), resurfaces to pull him back into the world of theft and deception.

Breaking New Ground

The renewal marks a significant win for international content on streaming platforms. Kylie Watson-Wheeler, SVP of The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand, said, “We’re thrilled to give our global audiences what they’ve been asking for.

The return of our Australian-born Disney+ Original scripted drama showcases the high caliber of production and its remarkable success with both local and international viewers.”

Production is set to begin in 2025 at Sydney’s historic Callan Park, promising to maintain the show’s authentic period feel while pushing storytelling boundaries. The new season will continue exploring the complicated romance between Dawkins and Lady Belle Fox (Maia Mitchell), the ambitious governor’s daughter who dreams of becoming the first female surgeon.

A Fresh Take on a Classic Tale

The series has distinguished itself by:

Blending historical accuracy with contemporary themes

Featuring complex characters that resonate with modern audiences

Balancing drama with dark humor

Showcasing outstanding period costumes and set design

The show’s success proves viewers’ hunger for fresh takes on classic literature. By setting the story in colonial Australia, the creators have found a unique angle to explore themes of redemption, ambition, and identity that speak to today’s audiences.

What to Expect in Season 2

The upcoming season promises:

More intricate heists and surgical emergencies

Deeper exploration of the Dawkins-Belle romance

New character additions and exciting cameos

Further development of the show’s rich supporting cast

The series continues Disney+’s commitment to producing high-quality international content that appeals to a global audience. With its mix of romance, crime, and medical drama, “The Artful Dodger” has carved out its own unique space in the streaming landscape.

Executive producers Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner from Curio Pictures and series co-creator James McNamara will return to guide the show’s creative direction. The New South Wales government continues its support through the Made in NSW Fund, ensuring the production maintains high production values.

As streaming platforms compete for viewers’ attention, “The Artful Dodger” stands out as a prime example of how to reinvent classic literature for modern audiences. Its renewal signals the show’s success and the growing appetite for sophisticated period dramas that aren’t afraid to take creative risks.

The series remains one of Disney+’s strongest-performing Australian originals, particularly in the EMEA region, though specific viewing figures haven’t been released. As production gears up for 2025, fans can look forward to more of the clever plotting, complex characters, and period authenticity that made the first season such a hit.