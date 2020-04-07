Victoria Ruffo's ex-boyfriend makes surprising revelations about her

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Luis Gatica spoke of his brief romance with the actress Victoria Ruffo, during a talk with the journalist Aurora Valle. The actor assured that the "Queen of soap operas" lived very complicated moments when she had her first-born José Eduardo Derbez, the result of her love relationship with the comedian Eugenio Derbez.

"I arrived, the clan was there (all the Ruffo), I greeted everyone, I kissed her skinny, I said 'congratulations, what a good vibe' and suddenly they all start to leave, I say 'what skinny wave tell me?' and he starts to cry. He says' it was not pretty, I was alone ', I said' you are a woman and you are going to get out of this not alone, because there is the clan, and here I am for what you need and if I can help you, I help you. It is more when you leave the hospital (tomorrow), here I am for you ', "said Luis Gatica.

❤️ A post shared by Victoria Ruffo (@victoriaruffo) on Sep 15, 2019 at 11:29 p.m. PDT





I went and the next day José Eduardo left the hospital in my arms and Vicky needed me, a friend I love dearly, with whom I have been through things.

Luis Gatica said that he and Victoria Ruffo became friends in 1983 and subsequently had a short four-month romance.









"But I could not believe it, it was difficult (to be her boyfriend), because she was the one with the fame, because they came to ask her for the photo and one or another gallant came, so to speak. I was on fire and she knew that I I used to catch more then I gave her, but today I can tell you that from the artistic medium she is my great friend ".

You may also like:

Eugenio Derbez ready to smoke a peace pipe with Victoria Ruffo

Eugenio Derbez blames Victoria Ruffo on his son's physical defects

Victoria Ruffo was concerned about the engagement of José Eduardo