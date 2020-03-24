Victoria Ruffo viralizes La Madrastra scene for reflecting the coronavirus

Share it:

A scene from the soap opera La Madrastra is now viral on social networks, a soap opera starring Victoria Ruffo and where the actress performs a scene in which she describes the way in which the confinement is lived now, before the quarantine due to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Several memes have also been inspired by the scene of actress Victoria Ruffo, protagonist of La Madrastra, a soap opera that was broadcast during 2005 on channel 2 of Televisa and which is currently broadcast on the TLNovelas channel.

I would like to laugh and cry at the same time; start running like crazy through all the streets. I wish I could fly to feel my freedom, but I am very afraid of what awaits me out here, "says María, Ruffo's character.

María has just been released from prison, where she was imprisoned for 20 years accused of a murder that she never committed. The dialogue that the character says is external when she is released.

As of yesterday, March 22, more than 300 thousand infected people were reported around the world, and in Mexico, we have already added a total of 316 confirmed cases, 793 suspects and two deaths.









Victoria Ruffo always stays current in the world of soap operas. During 2019, Cita a blindfold was broadcast and currently they are repeated in TLNovelas La Madrastra and Abrázame muy fuerte, where she participates.









Throughout more than four decades of experience, Victoria Ruffo has starred in dozens of soap operas, including La Fiera, Juana Iris, Simply María, Victoria, Capricho, In the name of love and Las Amazonas, to name a few.

