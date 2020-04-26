Victoria Ruffo surprises her fans by showing her bikini figure

Share it:

Victoria Ruffo, protagonist of successful soap operas on Televisa such as Juana Iris, Simply Maria and Hug Me Very Strong, surprises on Instagram by publishing a photograph of her in which she appears in a bikini.

Victoria Ruffo rarely uses to show herself in a swimsuit, because that has never been her style, but this time she does it and her fans react delighted. They make her see that she has a good body and looks charming.

Victoria, mother of fellow actor José Eduardo Derbez, whom she fathered with Eugenio Derbez, is 57 years old and doesn't really look like them. He looks much younger!

The image was taken several years ago, on some vacations that the famous actress had with her family in a beach destination.

Victoria is also the protagonist of the soap operas Victoria, La Madrastra and Corona de ldrimas, which are currently broadcast on Telemundo and the TLNovelas channel, respectively.

And thanks to her performance in Mexican melodramas, Victoria is known and famous in several countries around the world, even her soap operas have been dubbed into several languages.









Victoria has established herself as one of the most beloved and admired Mexican actresses thanks to her impeccable and professional work in Mexican melodramas, in which she is easily cried.







