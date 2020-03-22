Victoria Ruffo sends a strong message to Eugenio Derbez

Share it:

The sentimental relationship that existed and ended in the early 90s between Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez seems to be a never ending tale and is always a topic of conversation among the media.

Eugenio Derbez, in a recent interview, said that he would be willing to apologize to Victoria Ruffo for things of the past, and in this way "smooth things over." Given his way of thinking, the actress answers him.

Since I got over it! Why do they want to get into an eleven-rod shirt? Really, that is history… Since I surpass myself please ”.

In statements to the press, Eugenio Derbez, star of films such as The Same Moon and No Returns Accepted, has commented that due to the bad relationship he had with Victoria Ruffo, he could not see José Eduardo for several years.

And when Victoria was questioned about the above, she also replied:

Well, if he wants to believe that, there everyone. José Eduardo knows his mother's version and his father's version, he will already know what he grasps and what he does not grasp ”.

And there has always been a version that Derbez allegedly arranged a fake wedding with Ruffo, which she has never forgiven him for.

On the subject, Eugenio made public in recent days that his son José Eduardo interviewed him about it and will soon circulate on YouTube. The truth about the alleged "fake wedding" will surface.







