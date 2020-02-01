TV Shows

Victoria Ruffo causes a furor when posting photo with her three children

February 1, 2020
Victoria Ruffo, the so-called "queen of soap operas", shared a photo on her Instagram feed as rarely with her three children José Eduardo, Victoria and Anuar. In this photo that has more than 27 thousand likes, the actress looks most smiling with her three beloved children.

"Beautiful luck", "beautiful photo, beautiful family, beautiful you", "so beautiful everyone, how the chicks grew", "kisses my queen", "are divine", were some of the comments in Victoria Ruffo's post, who accompanied his publication with several heart emojis.

In a past interview for the Hoy Program, the soap opera actress commented on the difficult idea of ​​letting her children go:

The older brother sets the example in many things for his brothers, but also for his parents because you get the idea that the next one is going to leave too, and it is the law of life.

José Eduardo Derbez, his firstborn, is the result of his then romantic relationship with comedian Eugenio Derbez. From the marriage that Victoria Ruffo has with Mexican politician Omar Fayad (current governor of the state of Hidalgo), her twins Victoria and Anuar were born.

