Victoria beer will help local trade through concert series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Victoria Beer launches # ChingonesUnidosXMéxico, a platform that through the

Music celebrates the seasoned and united spirit of Mexicans. As the first event, this platform will present a live streaming concert by Christian Nodal.

# ChingonesUnidosXMéxico is a platform that seeks to bring people together despite the distance, to enjoy music together. Every Sunday during the months of April and May there will be a concert. The Christian Nodal show will begin at 7:00 p.m. on this Sunday, April 19, which you can enjoy through the official social networks of Cerveza Victoria and the young singer of the Regional Mexican.

The platform will include presentations by renowned Mexican artists such as:

Alejandro Fernández.

Rough.

Ximena Sariñana.

Rio Roma and many more.

"Through the # ChingonesUnidosXMéxico platform, we seek to have the best talent in our country, inviting all Mexicans to stay safe at home during the current contingency, to follow the recommended measures such as the use of mouthguards if it is that they have to go outside, that they maintain a healthy distance in the presence of others and finally, invite them to join us as Mexicans always do to boost local consumption that is so much needed at times like this, "said Yune Aranguren, Director of Victoria Beer in Grupo Modelo.

# ChingonesUnidosXMéxico aims to support local businesses that today more than ever need our support, making use of the Tiendita Cerca digital platform, which functions as a contact directory between small business owners and end consumers. Through geolocation and entering tienditacerca.com, users are provided with information on the nearest store so that they can place an order at home that is coordinated directly by the store.

You may also like:

Deaths from COVID-19 in the world exceed 160 thousand

Necessary to reinforce hygiene measures before phase 3 by Covid-19

What is Phase 4 of the coronavirus pandemic?