Victoria and David Beckham, the stages of the love story between Posh Spice and the most loved footballer in the United Kingdom

Victoria Beckham is David Beckahm this year they will celebrate 21 years of marriage, between stages of the love story ultra romantic, gossip and some scandal. Whaat? 21 years!? Well yes. And we would have 2 questions for them: how do they manage to be more and more beautiful, fit and fascinating with the passage of time and two: what is the secret to making a relationship last so long by looking in love as on the first day? Especially when there are 2 extraordinary careers involved, one as a footballer and the other as a stylist and 4 children. After the #tb video posted on the pInstagram profile of Victoria Beckham where you see a very young David (the video is dated 1999) declaring that "there is not a single thing it was all together, I just fell in love with her" and we literally broke up, it seemed the right time to retrace all their extraordinary relationship. Ladies and gentlemen here are all stages of the love story between David and Victoria Beckham.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, the stages of the love story.

David and Victoria Beckham: 1997

David Beckham and Victoria Adams met for the first time in early 1997 at a charity football game. He was Manchester United's star at the time, she was Posh of the Spice Girls. Between the two is love at the first sight.

David and Victoria Beckham: 1998

A year later, David Beckham and Victoria Adams announce their engagement with a press conference: "It's adorable, it's also a surprise," he said of his ring.

David and Victoria Beckham: 1999

1999 is an eventful year. On March 4, 1999, the couple's firstborn was born Brooklyn Joseph Beckham, yes exactly the boy today in his twenties became a fan – but by selling his parents we had no doubts about how he would grow – and lost in love with Nicola Peltz (unfortunately for us). Four months later, exactly on July 4, 1999, David Beckham and Victoria Adams they get married and she officially becomes Victoria Beckham. The wedding takes place in Luttrellstown Castle, near Dublin (you weren't expecting a simple church) and Victoria Beckham wore a Vera Wang dress. At the time she had not yet become a stylist if not, she would certainly have done so.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham: 2002

It's a boy (again)! In 2002 the Beckham family expands again. On September 1, the second child is born Romeo James Beckham. Now the boy is 17 years old, he looks a lot like mom Victoria Beckham, and sorry, but he is very engaged too. See the Romeo Beckham Instagram profile to see all the couple's selfies.

David and Victoria Beckham: 2003

The Beckham family moves from Manchester to Madrid. David Beckham was purchased by Real Madrid and became a Merengues player. Here the couple is subject to the first scandal involving them. David Beckham is seen exiting a nightclub with a woman. The woman then turns out to be his assistant Rebecca Loos, but in the meantime rumors had spread that there was more than just a working relationship between the two. Add to this that Rebecca's brother, John Loos, would reveal to the Daily Mail that his sister was indeed having an affair with David. The Real Madrid footballer denies everything and declares: "In recent months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ridiculous stories about my private life." He said in a statement: "The simple truth is that I am happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special children. There is nothing a third party can do to change these facts. "And in fact …

Victoria and David in 2003. Kevin WinterGetty Images

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham: 2004

Victoria Beckham claims to be pregnant in August. The Beckham family is expanding further and …

David and Victoria Beckham: 2005

On February 20, 2005, the third son of David and Victoria Beckham was born: Cruz Beckham.

David and Victoria Beckham: 2007

Welcome to Hollywood! David Beckham becomes a Los Angeles Galaxy player and the whole family makes another move, this time to sunny California.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, the stages of history in 2008

After moving to Los Angeles, the couple is increasingly photographed at social events and in the company of other celebs, from Tom Cruise to Will Smith. They also participate in the Met Gala in New York just a few months before Victoria Beckham makes her fashion debut. In September, Victoria Beckham made her catwalk debut during New York Fashion Week with the first ready to wear collection that bears her name.

David and Victoria at the 2008 MET Gala. Stephen LovekinGetty Images

David and Victoria Beckham: 2009

David and Victoria Beckham become Armani Underwear testimonials and the campaign shots are 🔥🔥🔥.

David and Victoria Beckham: December 2010

David Beckham is awarded the Lifetime Achievement award such as Sports Personality of the Year and to support him there is his whole family: Victoria in all her elegance and the little Beckhams who are cute in suits.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, the stages of the love story in April 2011

David and Victoria Beckham participate in the wedding of the year. Which? The wedding of Prince Williams and Kate Middleton, of course. But the news is another: Victoria Beckham shows the world that she is pregnant for the fourth time. And despite being already 6 months pregnant, she walks on dizzying heels confirming that her Posh side has never left her. On July 10, 2011 a girl is finally born. David and Victoria Beckham become parents for the fourth time of Harper Seven Beckham.

David and Victoria at the wedding of Prince William and Kate. Danny MartindaleGetty Images

David and Victoria Beckham: July 2014

On the Victoria Beckham Instagram profile, an unpublished photo of the stylist's wedding with the former football player to celebrate their anniversary appears. In the post you see David and Victoria Beckham with a complete purple matchy by Antonio Berardi while they cut the wedding cake with a sword … on the other hand the wedding was celebrated in a castle … why use a simple knife, when you can you have available a sword?

David and Victoria Beckham: September 2014

Victoria Beckham has now become an established designer and that year David and little Harper are always on the front row to support her. Just that year Victoria Beckham wins like Brand of the Year at the British Fashion Awards.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham: July 2015

This time it is David Beckham who posts a shot on his Instagram profile together with his wife, Victoria to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary. "16 years ago today was our special day … 16 years later we have our beautiful children … Thank you for giving me our wonderful little ones … Happy anniversary".

David and Victoria Beckham: 2017

In a radio interview, David Beckham reveals that he and Victoria renewed their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in their home, with only 6 people present.

David and Victoria Beckham: 2018

Royal Wedding day! David and Victoria Beckham participate in their second royal wedding, that of Prince Harry and Megan Markle. They as usual are very elegant, impeccable and super fashion: a joy for the eyes!

At the end of 2018 rumors of a possible are circulating crisis between David and Victoria Beckham and there is even talk of divorce. The rumors are quickly denied and Victoria will then declare that after so many years there are sometimes less beautiful moments and on which we must work. If there was a crisis, the couple overcomes it brilliantly and they see themselves increasingly united.

Victoria and David at Harry and Meghan's wedding. WPA PoolGetty Images

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham: April 17, 2019

The whole Beckham family celebrates Victoria Beckham's 45th birthday. The former Spice Girls posts a family photo on his Instagram profile, writing "the most beautiful day with my favorite people in the world".

David and Victoria Beckham: 4th July 2019

David and Victoria Beckham celebrate 20 years of marriage. A video of the wedding and an "I love you so much" appear on Victoria Beckham's Instagram profile.

David Beckham replies with a photo on his Instagram profile of the wedding day and of course, reciprocates all love!

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham: 22 December 2019

Another great day for the Beckham family: Cruz and Harper are baptized. Mark Anthony (yes, Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband) and Eva Longoria, a great friend of Victoria Beckham, are the godfather. This is followed by a large party with lots of fireworks. All in Becks style!

David and Victoria Beckham: February 2020

Victoria Beckham shares a #tb sooo sweet on her Instagram profile. In the video, she and David Beckham are in 1999, or a couple of years after they met. David is asked what made him fall in love with Victoria and he replies: "I can't indicate a single thing, it was all together. I simply fell in love with her. " This is followed by a riot of kisses and hugs with Victoria who literally throws herself into his arms. And who wouldn't have done it for him? This year David Beckham and Victoria Beckham will celebrate 21 years of marriage and we can't wait to know how many other messages of love this fantastic couple will have in store for us.

