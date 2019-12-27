Victoria and David Beckham celebrate the baptism of their children Cruz and Harper on IG with two exceptional godparents

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Victoria Beckham is David Beckham had a lot to celebrate this weekend after Saturday December 21 2019 i sons Cruz (14 years old) and Harper (8 years old) were baptized in front of friends and relatives during a splendid and refined ceremony in a Cotsworlds church.

The baptism of the children of David and Victoria Beckham

The news was the same Victoria Beckham, which he shared on his profile Instagram some shots taken during and after the function: "Today we are proud to see Harper and Cruz baptized in front of our friends and family. There is so much to be grateful for", he wrote Victoria Beckham former Spice Girls next to a beautiful photo of his two children who, for the occasion, were able to count on two godparents exceptional like the ex Desperate Housewife Eva Longoria and the singer Marc Anthony (ex husband of Jennifer Lopez).

Both stars are long-time friends of the Beckham spouses, Longoria was in fact one of the very first people that David and Victoria met when they moved to Los Angeles in 2007 (when the former footballer started playing for the LA Galaxy, where he played until 2012), exactly like Antony, with whom a true and sincere bond seems to have been born that has lasted for more than 10 years.

And after the baptism of the children of Victoria and David Beckham, super party!

Of course, the other children of David and Victoria, or the eldest son, were also present at the function Brooklyn and the seventeen year old Romeo, who participated together with his girlfriend Mia Regan; in addition to close relatives, the classic parade of stars led by Elton John (Brooklyn godfather), director Guy Ritchie (better known as Madonna's ex-husband) and the wonderful actress Liv Tyler could not be missing.

Like any self-respecting event at the end of the ceremony, a large party followed in the exclusive Soho Farmhouse extra-luxury club, where guests were asked to attend with clothes "fabulous”Just like those worn by David Beckham and his wife (whose line Victoria Beckham Beauty is making sparks, making it even more an icon of style and beauty), which has focused everything on a truly glamorous total white suit that matched perfectly with the Harper's bench dress, embellished with a soft fur coat worthy by Elsa di Frozen: super cool!