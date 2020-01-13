 Victoria Alonso insists again that people will not be resurrected for UCM

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The technology used today in the film industry allows incredible wonders, including being able to rejuvenate or even resurrect actors. In fact, it has entered into a certain controversy – for some it is even a sensitive issue – about whether actors should be revived for a scene, such as the Star Wars movies for the characters Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing) ) or General Leia (Carrie Fisher). In November 2018, we had the sad death of the legend Stan Lee, and after his last cameos at UCM, the topic of conversation of using technology to “revive” Stan Lee for some future film began to wake up.

A sensitive issue on which many fans have been opposed to the idea, and it seems that Marvel Studios shares the idea of ​​not recovering legends like Stan Lee. In the past, they have expressed their desire to respect the memory of Stan Lee and now again the Executive Vice President of Production of Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso, has stated flatly that "Have not considered" the possibility of having posthumous visits of movie stars long since dead, or even recently.

The theme has been resurrected with the appearance of James Dean in the drama "Finding Jack", but Alonso emphasizes the importance of having a live actor behind the performance:

The experience of doing Thanos and Hulk showed that the live performance of Josh Brolin and Mark Ruffalo is needed. That is the magic on the screen; We do our best to put them in a position with their counterparts so that we get the most out of their genius in the final images.

The supervisor of Industrial Light & Magic VFX, Craig Hammack, agrees on the idea that "it is a somewhat philosophical and moral decision that will always be a decision at the study level," he reflects, which is part of the Captain Marvel team.

It is something that we are all aware of, because there is a possibility and our hope is that it does not happen irresponsibly. Personally, I don't want to see something other than the performance of the person represented.

Via information | Yahoo