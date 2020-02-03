Víctor Tomás announces his withdrawal from handball due to heart problems

Victor Tomás, captain and legend of Barcelona handball, has announced its withdrawal This morning at a press conference with the media, due to heart problems. The 34-year-old was unable to hold back the tears and accompanied by President Josep María Bartomeu announced this decision.

This was announced by Víctor Tomás

"The reason why I convened this press conference is to communicate a story that a few months ago has been definitively confirmed. Thanks to the medical services of the club a heart problem has been detected It is getting worse year after year. In the case of continuing to ask my heart for the effort of 18 years ago it can be a problem for my health, affecting my day to day and preventing me from doing things as normal as playing with my children or cycling with the family "

"It is for this reason and only for this reason that I must announce that I will retire this professional handball season"sentenced Captain Blaugrana in the middle of a solemn and emotional act.

With a record of 11 leagues, 3 Champions Leagues and a World Cup Among the most outstanding titles, Víctor Tomás leaves an indelible legacy in Barcelona.