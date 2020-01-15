Víctor Sánchez del Amo: "I will not accept that they control my freedom of expression"

Share it:

Víctor Sánchez del Amo, dismissed last Saturday as coach of Malaga for "disciplinary reasons," he lamented that, after the dissemination of a intimate video of him of sexual content through social networks and being a victim of a extortion, the club did not ask him about his "family" or about him or how he felt.

In a press conference at a hotel in Malaga, the Madrid coach recriminated this Wednesday to the direction of Malaga his performance around this matter and criticized that, in addition to not interested in him as a person nor for his family, he was proposed to leave his position by resigning part of his salary including a period he had already worked.

Víctor, who before his dismissal was removed from his duties on January 7 until the facts he denounced before the Police were clarified, declined to make assessments on "the intentions of what has happened" because "the solution is in the hands of legal teams", although he stressed that "it obeys the strictest scope" of their "privacy", and because they are "following instructions from the National Police."

The malaguista ex-coach explained that, on Tuesday, January 7, that intimate video of him was broadcast on social networks, "at the last minute" of that same day he received a message from the general director of the club, "via whatsapp", in which he was told that he was "away from the team to investigate the facts." He added that he was also scheduled to appear on Monday, January 13 at the La Rosaleda stadium.

"At the same time they make a public statement where they report that they take me away from the team and period. Imagine you with which I was falling at that time"Víctor Sánchez stressed.

An "intolerable" waiver

He indicated that, because of how Malaga was responding, he interpreted that they did not want him, so he proposed a solution for terminate the contract that he joined them until June 30 and that for that they paid him what he owed "until the (last) day worked" and that he was leaving "not to complicate anything".

The coach said that Malaga did not agree with that proposal and that he received "an economic proposal" in which they invited him "to give up part of the salary already worked", which seemed "unworthy", in addition to being told that they wanted to "control" the management of communication around these events. "For me that is unquestionable, I will not accept that they control my freedom of expression," said Victor.

He was also grateful for all the samples of support received, including a message from the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales. "I felt overwhelmed and thanked him personally, but our scenario was to want to continue in Malaga," he reiterated.

After the video broadcast and both complaints presented by Víctor Sánchez del Amo for extortion and the subsequent dissemination of the intimate video, a Malaga court and the National Police continue with the investigation of facts for which a man was allegedly arrested last weekend in Puente Genil (Córdoba) in the publication of the video on social networks.