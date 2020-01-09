Víctor Sánchez del Amo denounces an extortion for a sexual video

The Málaga CF coach, Víctor Sánchez del Amo, has denounced that he is being blackmailed on the occasion of a intimate character video that this Tuesday has begun to circulate through social networks and that has made the technician a trend.

Sánchez del Amo has already denounced this situation to the police and announces that he will take action against those who share the recording. "I want to report that I am suffering a crime against my privacy with harassment and extortion. […] In the same way I want to inform you that sharing or disseminating an intimate content of any person without consent is also a crime, either through social networks or messages or in any other way as established in article 197 of the Penal Code", he says through a statement published on his social networks.

In addition, remember that the law establishes penalties "for those who disseminate personal content without the consent of the affected person." Finally, thanks the "understanding and support" To all his followers.

During part of the afternoon, the Málaga coach has set up his accounts on social networks as private so that it is not possible to access his previous messages or in Twitter not in Instagram.

Sánchez del Amo, immediately suspended

Malaga has issued a statement on Tuesday informing that Sánchez del Amo has been suspended "of his duties immediately. "

The statement explains that: "based on recently discovered events and that have not yet been verified, Málaga CF immediately suspends coach Víctor Sánchez del Amo from his duties until a full investigation is carried out. "