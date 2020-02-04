Víctor Sánchez del Amo claims his readmission and 600,000 euros in compensation to Malaga

Madrid coach Víctor Sánchez del Amo and his legal team plan to claim Málaga CF up to 600,000 euros after being dismissed for "disciplinary causes " and for the "serious damage caused to the institution"almost a month ago.

The coach was removed from his duties by the issuance of intimate sexual video concerning his person who spread through social networks.

The Malaga club said it decided “extinguish the employment contract that linked him to Víctor Sánchez del Amo, effective today, January 11, 2020. ”

Now, the coach has sued the club and it requires a total of 600,000 euros claiming moral damages for his dismissal from the set, and at the worst possible time, days after Filter a video of you with sexual content.

As the Chain BE advanced this Monday, both parties are cited next February 19 in the City of Justice to appear for the complaint filed with the entity. If an agreement is not reached, the lawyers of both parties will be summoned to a second judicial appointment.

The National Police arrested on January 17 two people (and then released) for the dissemination, through the WhatsApp messaging service, of the intimate video of the trainer.