Víctor Manuel Vucetich: who is the “King Midas” that sounds to rescue the Chivas

REUTERS / Juan Carlos Ulate

After Guadalajara announced this Sunday that Luis Fernando Tena left the leadership of the rojiblanco team, various names have emerged to take the reins of the "most Mexican team" in the country.

The Chivas del Guadalajara do not go through a good time, since of three games played they have only managed to rescue 1 point out of 9 possible. The straw that broke the camel's back was against Puebla, a team that visited the Omnilife Stadium to beat those led by "Flaco" Tena by the minimum.

Through social networks, the Guadalajara team announced the departure of Tena, a coach who in 2012 won the gold medal with the National Team at the London Olympic Games.

“The Guadalajara Sports Club announces that as of today, Professor Luis Fernando Tena and his coaching staff are no longer part of the institution. We appreciate your professionalism while leading the team. The board of directors has determined that an institutional strategist is responsible for preparing our next games, ”the team said in a statement.

Against this background, the name of an old acquaintance began to gain strength among the fans and the Mexican press. Victor Manuel Vucetich, better known as "King Midas", would be the next coach of the Herd.

The nickname he has refers to his outstanding career as a soccer strategist, since of the 15 finals he has played he has won 14, the only one he lost was against Santos Laguna in the Clausura 2012. At that time, the Lagunero team was led by Benjamin Galindo.

“Vuce”, as he is also known, was born on June 25, 1955 in Tampico, Tamaulipas. At first, he started as a striker in the basic forces of Pumas, but later he decided on defense.

In 1978, he passed through the ranks of America and Atlante to later make his professional debut on September 6 of the same year. Three years later, he signed with Oaxtepec of the Second Division, a team with which he rose to the top circuit.

At just 28 years old, Vucetich decided to end his career to dedicate himself to team management. In 1988, he managed Toros Neza, a team with which he promoted in the 88-89 season. After the sale of the team, the young coach left the Mexican lands to lead León, a team that at that time was in the second division, but also managed to win with them in the 89-90.

Since 1990, victories and championships for Vucetich have become part of the routine. The first Mexican league came in the 1991-92 season when he led León, then with the disappeared Tecos UAG in 1993-94, Pachuca in 2003, and with Monterrey in 2009 and 2010.

In addition, he won the Mexico Cup with Tigres in 1995-96 and with Cruz Azul in 1996-97. In the north, he achieved international recognition, as he achieved the three-time championship with Monterrey in the Concachampions League of Champions (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13).

His great performances with Monterrey led him to direct two matches of the National Team in the Hexagonal Final heading to Brazil 2014. Some time later, he would be dismissed from his position and Miguel Herrera would be in charge of playing a playoff round against New Zealand to qualify to the World Cup tournament.

The teams Vucetich has directed are Toros Neza, Club León, Tecos, Tigres, Cruz Azul, La Piedad, Puebla, Pachuca, Veracruz, Chiapas, Monterrey and the National Team.

The last team he led was Gallos Blancos del Querétaro (2015-2017). During his stay at the club he managed to give it stability and won a Copa MX after beating Guadalajara on penalties.

