Sports

Víctor Font: "This smear campaign stains Barça and embarrasses us"

February 17, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Victor Font has published a statement in which it assures that after the news advanced in BE Catalunya, Directive "You should immediately go out and explain this information because they are extremely serious. " 'Than you play! ', the club has hired a company that watches over the image of its president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and its directive and that it has gotten to send messages against players and ex-players blaugranas like Messi, Piqué, Xavi or Pep Guardiola.

"Given the information he has made public today BE Catalonia, in which it has been revealed that FC Barcelona has commissioned and paid for attacks and discredit campaigns, through social networks, to partners and players of the first football team, among others, Yes to the futur states that: The Board of Directors of FC Barcelona must immediately go out to explain this information because they are extremely serious, "the statement said.

READ:  Piqué: "We offered to touch the contract so that Neymar could come"

For Font"If these facts are confirmed it will mean that, with club money, the board of directors has gone against its own members, players of the first football team, entities of Catalan society and the media." In his opinion, "this defamation campaign"of which the BE has reported" Barça stains, embarrasses us as partners and aggravates the reality of the club so that the delicate sporting and economic situation now adds moral bankruptcy ".

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.