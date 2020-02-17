Víctor Font: "This smear campaign stains Barça and embarrasses us"

Victor Font has published a statement in which it assures that after the news advanced in BE Catalunya, Directive "You should immediately go out and explain this information because they are extremely serious. " 'Than you play! ', the club has hired a company that watches over the image of its president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and its directive and that it has gotten to send messages against players and ex-players blaugranas like Messi, Piqué, Xavi or Pep Guardiola.

"Given the information he has made public today BE Catalonia, in which it has been revealed that FC Barcelona has commissioned and paid for attacks and discredit campaigns, through social networks, to partners and players of the first football team, among others, Yes to the futur states that: The Board of Directors of FC Barcelona must immediately go out to explain this information because they are extremely serious, "the statement said.

For Font"If these facts are confirmed it will mean that, with club money, the board of directors has gone against its own members, players of the first football team, entities of Catalan society and the media." In his opinion, "this defamation campaign"of which the BE has reported" Barça stains, embarrasses us as partners and aggravates the reality of the club so that the delicate sporting and economic situation now adds moral bankruptcy ".