Víctor Font: "Barcelona has installed itself in danger of economic and moral bankruptcy"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Businessman Victor Font, visible head of the platform 'Sí al futur' with which he thinks attend the Barcelona presidential elections in the summer of 2021, asked this Sunday the directive "maximum prudence and transparency" when carrying out different operations in a complicated situation that could become "the perfect storm."

By means of a letter addressed to the entity's partners, Font asks the board of directors to explain in a 'totally transparent' way the economic situation and the total debt of the club and to what extent this debt limits the action plan in the short term.

He also requests that he delay "the taking of all those structural decisions that are not essential" due to the lack of knowledge of the impact of the coronavirus on the life and economy of the club.

📢 The candidate Victor Font requires Bartomeu to: 📌 Explain what "the club's real debt" is and to what extent the debt affects planning 📌 "Delay structural decisions" like the new Camp Nou given the impact of the Coronavirus until a new board is elected https://t.co/K94LG6xK0U – Jordi Martí SER (@jordimartiras) April 12, 2020

'It is vital to postpone the decision on Espai Barça – the Camp Nou urban redevelopment – until the new Board of Directors is elected, as well as (the management team) offering the utmost prudence and transparency when carrying out operations (investments and sales ) with players', he assures.

In the communication of 'Yes to the future' it is remembered that if until now the risks were great 'now they are gigantic' with 'a pandemic that has paralyzed the planet and that will have effects that today we cannot yet foresee in all walks of life, also in sport'.

'We have been attending a embarrassing escalation of chapters of the club's institutional behavior in which the last one hides the seriousness of the previous one, culminating in recent days with accusations and serious reproaches among executives, and six abrupt resignations, "recalls the statement.

It is also censored that when "the only priority" should be to get the Catalan club out of this crisis, "the presidency announces a new remodeling of the Board of Directors to stay in power", with what they consider "now what is in risk is the same Barça '.

"The evil does not come from now: we have experienced the condemnation of the club for the Neymar case, the disagreements made public between employees and players with executives and managers, and the audit of the case of social networks, which seems to confirm the scandal," he recalls. 'Yes to the futur'.

To all this, we must add, according to 'Si al futur': 'an erratic sports policy, the breakdown of the Board of Directors, the significant reduction in income due to the pandemic, and the result is the danger of economic bankruptcy and moral bankruptcy in which the Club has settled'.

From 'Si al Fut' they consider that practically You have to start from scratch. 'The management model that in recent years has allowed us to be the best multi-sports club in the world no longer works. The lack of transparency, billing more than anyone but spending everything, and having to sell or exchange players at the last minute of each season to balance squeezed accounts is unsustainable, 'they say.

'Under normal conditions, the gravity of the events would have caused' Yes ​​to the future ' call for resignations and immediate call for early elections. It would be irresponsible not to, 'they insist.

But they will not request it due to the lack of normality due to the pandemic. "In the coming months, important decisions will have to be made that will define the future of the institution. And we must ensure that these decisions are made in a context of stability and with a very solid project that supports them, requirements that are not present now, 'they insist.

All sports news