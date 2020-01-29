Victim of censorship! Instagram withdraws image of María León for considering it ‘inappropriate’

What a controversy caused by María León, the ex-vocalist of Playa Limbo, and she resorted to her Instagram account to accuse that she had been a victim of censorship by said social network.

The image that the interpreter of "Lose Me Respect" shared on December 26 was of her in her childhood. However, for Instagram, the publication violates the community norms of the social network.

Even if you did not intend to offend anyone, our rules encourage people to express themselves in a way that is respectful to everyone.".

In this regard, María León accompanied the Instagram notice with the following legend:

#LibreSoy but according to @Instagram Not so much 🙄👎🏼

And the comments did not wait:

"WTF 😡 ”.

“Net? Hahahaha 🤣 Of all your photos is the one I NEVER thought could be censored 😆😆😆 ”.

“They spend the Instagram 😂😂😂😂 publish worse things and do not get to the shot 😂😂😂😂".

Although others defended the social network by eliminating the publication:

"It's pretty but … I think it can be misunderstood as child pornography there are many dirty people outside that something so innocent they use it for bad".

"I feel it is good that they are removed if we think (like me that I am a mom) that there may be profiles of people claiming to publish naked children 🤔 ”.

