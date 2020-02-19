Vicente Fernández's granddaughter dethrones Angela Aguilar with her voice

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A granddaughter of Vicente Fernández is calling everyone's attention is Camila Fernández, daughter of Potrillo, who is sweeping the world of entertainment with her beauty and talent, because as everyone knows, she looks for an opportunity in the music industry.

The young woman is calling everyone's attention, not only because she is a granddaughter of a legendary ranchera music character, but because of the talent she has in her blood, as she demonstrates in her Instagram videos.

Last year he threw a cover that was too emotional because he sang a ballad in English of the most romantic unlocking Angela Aguilar, who wants to cover with her brother Álex Fernández.

"It's not the most perfect cover because I uploaded it as an instastory the other day. But they made me a beautiful arrangement without being with the perfect tempo because of the improvisation, this went up more because someone took the time to do it and filled my heart with joy. I hope you like it, "Camila wrote.

So far Camila has more than 200 thousand followers and is a celebrity because she has a multitude of fans who have opted for her, although contrary to her family they see her more as a pop singer.

It is worth mentioning that there are several children of celebrities who are entering the world of music, such as Lucero Mijares, Vadhir Derbez, Mía and Nina Rubín among others.