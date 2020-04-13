Vicente Fernández's granddaughter breaks the networks with her teenage figure

Share it:

Camila Fernández, granddaughter of Vicente Fernández showed that she is no longer a small sample of it, was the photo she shared on her social networks where she was seen very spectacular as she assumed the figure that is being loaded making it clear that she is a very beautiful model because the The camera lens adores her for how she looks natural.

Camila's photo reached thousands of likes and the comments were immediate, as many began to call her father Alejandro Fernández father-in-law who also continues to break hearts, because despite the years his fans continue to insist on a date with him and is that there is no doubt that in the dynasty, in addition to talents, there are many handsome.

"You go too far", "A rare photo to what you have accustomed us", "You are the most beautiful human being who walks the earth", Camila wrote on social networks for her photo.

As if that were not enough, Camila showed that she can break social networks as she wants, not only by singing can she paralyze others.

Let's remember that, like her brother Camila, she is looking for a place in the music industry, although she wants to sing a very different genre from that of her family and it is about music in English. Little by little, she has formed her empire of fans who support each song that they presume On Instagram.

