Vicente Fernández sings to Omar Chaparro's mother and calls him a liar

Omar Chaparro, actor, singer and television host from Chihuahua, visited Don Vicente Fernández at his ranch to interview him and unexpectedly put him in touch with his mother, Doña Rosario, to sing to him, but she does not believe him and calls him liar.

Not even Omar Chaparro's mother escapes his jokes and moments of good humor. In a video that he places on Tik Tok and on his social networks, Omar appears chatting with don Vicente Fernández and dials his lady mother from his cell phone. It is Don Vicente who greets her singing.

Good afternoon, who are you … ?, asks the mother to Don Vicente, after he sings to her, and she sounds surprised. He lets him know that he is Vicente Fernández.

No, it is not Vicente Fernández, you are chatting to me, it cannot be, your voice is heard very young, "Chaparro's mother responds in Don Vicente's phone call.

Omar Chaparro is next to Don Chente and both laugh when realizing that the lady does not think that it is the famous singer.

And many comments come to light in Chaparro's Instagram post about the above.

What a beauty, dear friend, "writes Ana Bárbara, and others add:" What a beautiful Doña Chayo "," What a scrub … "," Great "," I loved it! "," I almost cried in surprise "and" My Chinese skin. "

The interview that Omar did with don Vicente happened days ago, but it is until now that the video of the funny call to his mother has just been uploaded to his networks by Omar.

Don Chente confesses to Omar that one of his great passions in life is cinema and he enjoys watching Mexican and foreign films in the comfort of his home.

And it also tells him that in his spare time he tries to get into computers, to stay up to date, but his greatest is still the world of horses.

Omar mentions to Don Vicente that he would be a father to watch a television series with his life and he would be willing to interpret it in his third period of life, and jokingly tells him that he would even learn "to move his hand".