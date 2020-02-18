Vicente Fernández is celebrated with intimate celebration for his 80 years

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Guadalajara Jalisco.- An intimate celebration, in which there is only room for relatives and close friends, is the one that Don Vicente Fernández enjoys today at the facilities of his VFG Arena.

The list of guests is only 52 people, including: Homero Elizondo, Adriana Cuevas, Arturo Ibarra, Jorge Rivera, Homero Elizondo, Miguel Santana, among others.

Although some arrived shortly before 1:00 p.m., it was from this hour that access began to be allowed to the guests.

Some gentlemen did it wearing elegant charro outfits, demonstrating the affinity between them and the Charro de Huentitán, others did it wearing Texas and even among the guests there were young people who entered the enclosure at full speed aboard a sports car.

An exquisite dessert table was offered to the guests. Photo: Instagram



The beautiful tapatia Adriana Cuevas confessed to EL DEBATE the great affection that her whole family has for Charro more Charro. "My parents are very good friends with them, since we were little, we are like family without being, but we love each other very much. My uncle (as they say in Jalisco to the parents of your friends) is an excellent person, we eat very often with he, since we were little, we have lived together and for us it is a great example to follow. "

Before entering the premises, the young woman took advantage of the microphones to publicly issue a congratulation to Don Vicente: "We want to congratulate him on his birthday, for the great man who is, we love him very much, that he enjoys this day a lot," said Adriana Cuevas.

Minutes later, Arturo Ibarra arrived at the access door, who among the cluster of good wishes he said he had for the celebration said that the most important is good health.

The event was enlivened with music from the Mariachi Estrella de México. Photo: Instagram



"Hopefully God will keep him healthy for a long time and that he knows we love him very much," he said.

And as a good representative of Mexican traditions, on the 80th anniversary of Don Vicente Fernández, Mexican food such as birria tacos, pozole and even BBQ-style ribs, as well as snow, cakes and the music of Mariachi Estrella could not be missed from Mexico and Mariachi Azteca.

Taking advantage of the musicians the Charro de Huentitán took the stage and sang some melodies. He also presented to his special guests a distillate that bears the name of his ranch Los 3 Potrillos. Tequila is a special edition, which also bears his name as well as his iconic phrases: "As long as you did not stop clapping, your Chente does not stop singing", "Do not scream, millet", among others.

Love of your fans

As usual, on the outskirts of Rancho Los 3 Potrillos there was also the presence of some tourists and fans of the Charro de Huentitán, who arrived in the hope of being able to congratulate him and take a picture with him, even some of them said to bring gifts for him.

Don Vicente Fernández fans came to Rancho Los 3 Potrillos this morning to wish him a happy birthday. Photo: Carolina Solís



However, upon receiving as an answer that Don Vicente could not leave today to greet them, they chose to leave the place, but not before taking the photo of the souvenir on the outskirts of the farm.

Congratulations on social networks

The displays of affection on social networks could not be missing on this special day for Vicente Fernández and what better than those of his family members:

"Sometimes the words are not enough to express what the heart feels. Today I let myself be carried away by some of the best memories we have and that I will surely carry in my memory until the last of my days. It continues to illuminate our lives and be the teacher more I love you and I admire you like no one else.

Enjoy your day, pa. "Alejandro Fernández wrote on his Instagram account followed by a video of the movie My Dear Old Man in which both participated.

And the signs of affection and admiration followed with another post:

The son of "El Potrillo", Alex Fernández "El Heredero", also celebrated his grandfather. "Congratulations, Tata! I thank God for letting you reach 80 with healthier than ever! Thank you for everything, I love you," the young man published.

"HAPPY 80 my dear #VicenteFernandez. Your life has been synonymous with joy, music and inspiration for many, and I ask that it remain very long. God bless you my dear friend!", Posted the Puma through his account Twitter

You may also be interested: Happy birthday! Vicente Fernández today has 80 years of life