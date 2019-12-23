Vicente Boluda announces his intention to stand for the Real Madrid elections

The Valencian businessman Vicente Boluda confirmed Monday his intentions to appear at elections of the year 2021 at Real Madrid and fight Florentino Pérez's job.

"Real Madrid has a president who is very good, another thing is that next year there will be new elections and I want them to be elections, and for that there must be two candidates and one will be different from the one that is. I am going to introduce myself"Boluda said at lunch with the media of the Valencian Association of Businessmen, of which he is its president.

Boluda stressed that holding the position of president of the Madrid club "is a spectacular thing" and that "elevates" any other distinction one has. "You go to any country and they treat you like the president of the Government, multiply everything for good and for bad", he remarked, making it clear that the AVE will continue until they" want ".

The businessman stressed that Do not think you have problems to overcome the harsh conditions to present, especially the economic ones in the form of the guarantee, which must be 15 percent of the club's budget, since it is 20 years old as a member of the Statutes.

"There are three necessary," he replied, asking about possible signings., without mentioning any name, one of the largest shipping entrepreneurs in the world who already held the position of interim president of the 13-time European champion when Ramón Calderón, who was one of his vice-presidents, resigned in January 2009. Subsequently, he left the armchair to Florentino Pérez when he returned in June of that same year and won the elections without rival.