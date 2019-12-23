Sports

Vicente Boluda announces his intention to stand for the Real Madrid elections

December 23, 2019
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Valencian businessman Vicente Boluda confirmed Monday his intentions to appear at elections of the year 2021 at Real Madrid and fight Florentino Pérez's job.

"Real Madrid has a president who is very good, another thing is that next year there will be new elections and I want them to be elections, and for that there must be two candidates and one will be different from the one that is. I am going to introduce myself"Boluda said at lunch with the media of the Valencian Association of Businessmen, of which he is its president.

Boluda stressed that holding the position of president of the Madrid club "is a spectacular thing" and that "elevates" any other distinction one has. "You go to any country and they treat you like the president of the Government, multiply everything for good and for bad", he remarked, making it clear that the AVE will continue until they" want ".

READ:  Champion Wanted: The MX Cup will define its guests to the round of 16

The businessman stressed that Do not think you have problems to overcome the harsh conditions to present, especially the economic ones in the form of the guarantee, which must be 15 percent of the club's budget, since it is 20 years old as a member of the Statutes.

"There are three necessary," he replied, asking about possible signings., without mentioning any name, one of the largest shipping entrepreneurs in the world who already held the position of interim president of the 13-time European champion when Ramón Calderón, who was one of his vice-presidents, resigned in January 2009. Subsequently, he left the armchair to Florentino Pérez when he returned in June of that same year and won the elections without rival.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.